National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Stake Lifted by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 1,297.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,480 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of National Beverage worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in National Beverage by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in National Beverage by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in National Beverage by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.55. 523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,426. National Beverage Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $98.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.05. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.10.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.