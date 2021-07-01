National Pension Service Acquires 16,077 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,077 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.11% of Zillow Group worth $33,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Zillow Group by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 4,878.7% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 19,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 19,027 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after purchasing an additional 19,027 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Zillow Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $122.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.02. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 763.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%.

Z has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,250 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 6,600 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total value of $799,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,739.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,393 shares of company stock worth $7,585,496 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

