National Pension Service Has $38.29 Million Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,599 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $38,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after acquiring an additional 31,291 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 432,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,480,000 after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,820,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $991,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,160. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MXIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.55.

MXIM stock opened at $105.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.72. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.65 and a 52 week high of $105.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.38.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

