National Pension Service Increases Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

National Pension Service boosted its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $31,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $166.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.77.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $579,597.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,609,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $637,263.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,368 shares of company stock valued at $14,555,335. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

