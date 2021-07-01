National Pension Service Raises Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,829 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.12% of RingCentral worth $32,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 86.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 102.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral stock opened at $290.58 on Thursday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.00 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.16.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $1,511,132.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,282,674.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.23, for a total value of $1,341,643.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,285,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,502 shares of company stock worth $11,193,896. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RNG. Mizuho decreased their price target on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.00.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.