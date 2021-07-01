National Pension Service Sells 24,627 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

National Pension Service lessened its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,627 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $39,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HIG. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,372,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,883,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $61.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.11. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HIG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

