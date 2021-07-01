National Pension Service Sells 4,879 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

National Pension Service reduced its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,879 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of CDW worth $35,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CDW by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,518,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,895 shares of company stock worth $3,036,234 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $174.65 on Thursday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $105.87 and a 12 month high of $184.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

