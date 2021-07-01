National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Receives $45.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NSA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.52. 14,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,615. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.81. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.36.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 35,226 shares in the last quarter. B&I Capital AG acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,426,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 16,198 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,219,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,946,000 after purchasing an additional 147,438 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

