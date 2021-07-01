Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NOACU) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in shares of Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NOACU) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,888 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Natural Order Acquisition were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $12,892,000. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $11,890,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $9,635,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $5,425,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $4,305,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS NOACU opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.64. Natural Order Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies to developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

