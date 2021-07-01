Nebula Caravel Acquisition Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NEBC)

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,087 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,385% compared to the typical volume of 84 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

NEBC remained flat at $$9.99 on Thursday. 2,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,256. Nebula Caravel Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $271,000.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Company Profile

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

