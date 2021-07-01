Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Short Interest Update

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NOPMF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Neo Performance Materials from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Neo Performance Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Shares of NOPMF stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $13.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,015. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58. Neo Performance Materials has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.