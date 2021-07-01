Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, an increase of 105.8% from the May 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total value of $91,604.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,064.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 13,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $1,221,183.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,421.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,164. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 97,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $595,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NEOG stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.19. The company had a trading volume of 385,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,059. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.22. Neogen has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 80.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

