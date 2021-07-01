Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) Short Interest Down 81.8% in June

Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Neon Bloom stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. Neon Bloom has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44.

Company Profile

Neon Bloom, Inc is a principal investment firm specializing in acquisitions. The firm primarily invests in innovative agriculture and ancillary technology products and services across the globe. Neon Bloom, Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

