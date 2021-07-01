Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) Short Interest Down 81.8% in June

Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Neon Bloom stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. Neon Bloom has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44.
Neon Bloom Company Profile
