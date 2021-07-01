Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSRGF shares. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

OTCMKTS:NSRGF traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.33. 3,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,373. Nestlé has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $130.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGF. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nestlé by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 42,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the first quarter worth $1,046,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 10.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the first quarter worth $292,000.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

