Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 26.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Nestlé by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nestlé by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $124.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.21. Nestlé has a 1-year low of $104.50 and a 1-year high of $128.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $3.0658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

