Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 75,596 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1,558.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,596 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $13,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $173.66 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $101.45 and a 52-week high of $180.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.