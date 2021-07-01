Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $12.62 Million Stock Holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 59.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 216,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,903 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $12,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Axonics by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Axonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Axonics by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Axonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $1,540,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $60,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,756.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,371 shares of company stock valued at $16,560,635 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $63.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 9.50. Axonics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $68.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.84.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). Axonics had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.78.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

