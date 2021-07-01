Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $14.17 Million Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,432 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $14,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $705,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 126,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,431,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $46.29 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $43.00 and a 52-week high of $46.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.02.

