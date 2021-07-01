Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $15.11 Million Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874,997 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $15,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HST. Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.09 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 26.76, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Featured Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.