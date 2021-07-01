Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $16.43 Million Stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,506 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.21% of Impinj worth $16,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Impinj by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Impinj by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Impinj by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Impinj by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Impinj by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $75,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 34,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $74,999.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,546 shares of company stock valued at $241,190 in the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $51.59 on Thursday. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $79.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.35.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 41.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PI. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

