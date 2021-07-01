Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Stake in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,260 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $12,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Proofpoint by 3,535.7% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 401.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 48.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Proofpoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist lowered Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.69.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total transaction of $649,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,869,505.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $324,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,719.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $173.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -74.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $174.61.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. Proofpoint’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

