New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NWWCF remained flat at $$3.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80. New China Life Insurance has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

Get New China Life Insurance alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded New China Life Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management, training, electronic commerce, and medical services; and invests in, develops, leases, and manages real estate properties.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for New China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.