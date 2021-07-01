New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 1,700 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in OneWater Marine were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 43.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 37,322 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 17.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,222,000 after acquiring an additional 172,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 28.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,912,000 after acquiring an additional 142,675 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 19.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

ONEW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their target price on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OneWater Marine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. OneWater Marine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of OneWater Marine stock opened at $42.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.59. The company has a market capitalization of $632.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 3.94. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $56.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $329.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.54 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 3.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th.

In related news, Director John Troiano sold 165,523 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $8,491,329.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $320,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $70,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,795.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,262 shares of company stock worth $10,452,551 over the last quarter. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OneWater Marine Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

