New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 813 Shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Retail Value worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RVI. FMR LLC raised its position in Retail Value by 1.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 233,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Value by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,427,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,232,000 after purchasing an additional 31,478 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Retail Value by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Retail Value by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Value by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Retail Value stock opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. Retail Value Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $21.80.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.46 million for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 48.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Retail Value Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Retail Value from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Retail Value from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

