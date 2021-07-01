New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $278,000 Stock Position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the first quarter worth about $135,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 92.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kevin S. Cavanah sold 16,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $208,434.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTRX opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $16.32.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $148.26 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. Analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

