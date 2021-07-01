New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $233,000 in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Get ON24 alerts:

ONTF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.43.

NYSE ONTF opened at $35.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 27.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. ON24, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. The company’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.