New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,000 Shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Seneca Foods worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SENEA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Seneca Foods by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,035,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,315,000 after acquiring an additional 27,844 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Seneca Foods news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,203.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott purchased 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,143.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,137 shares of company stock worth $256,357. 16.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $51.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.27 million, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 3.27. Seneca Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $32.59 and a 12-month high of $62.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.78.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, and CherryMan.

