Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,070,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,136 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.58% of Newmark Group worth $10,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Newmark Group by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Newmark Group by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 21,796 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Newmark Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 207,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,837,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,003,000 after purchasing an additional 901,530 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

NMRK opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.89. Newmark Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $13.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 30.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NMRK. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

See Also: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.