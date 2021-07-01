NextMart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXMR) Short Interest Up 65.7% in June

NextMart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXMR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 65.7% from the May 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 563,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NextMart stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01. NextMart has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05.

About NextMart

NextMart, Inc focuses on the art event and art media direct marketing; design and marketing of art-themed products lines for luxury and high-end goods and brands; and art themed real estate development businesses. The company is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

