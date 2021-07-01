NFTify Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last Week (N1)

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. NFTify has a total market capitalization of $641,523.95 and approximately $14,695.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NFTify has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NFTify coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00046027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00140317 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00170708 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,720.83 or 1.00260192 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002918 BTC.

NFTify Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,113,272 coins.

NFTify Coin Trading

