Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 282.1% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NINOY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.55. 11,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,053. Nikon has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Nikon alerts:

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Nikon had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nikon will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

NINOY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nikon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

About Nikon

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

See Also: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Nikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.