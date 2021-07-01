Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Receives $40.92 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.92.

NIU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Niu Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Niu Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 36,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NIU traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.65. The company had a trading volume of 616,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,520. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.81. Niu Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $53.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 89.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $83.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.48 million. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 19.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

