Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Star Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of NESRF opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. Northern Star Resources has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $13.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.41.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Jundee, and Kalgoorlie operations, as well as Paulsens and Tanami projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

