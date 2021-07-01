Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,877 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.64% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $44,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

NYSE NUS opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.12. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.26 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

In other news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $376,836.00. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,917 shares of company stock worth $2,598,975. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

