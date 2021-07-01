Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,171 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Zai Lab worth $42,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 50.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zai Lab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

In related news, CFO William Ki Chul Cho sold 8,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $1,546,150.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,261,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $6,408,432.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,281,922.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 308,116 shares of company stock worth $48,978,499. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZLAB opened at $176.99 on Thursday. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $71.79 and a 52-week high of $193.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.15 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.39.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.