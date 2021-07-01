Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 11.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 823,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 110,701 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $44,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $43.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -615.29 and a beta of 2.05.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). SkyWest had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $534.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SKYW shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

