Northern Trust Corp Purchases 26,689 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 552,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,689 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.15% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $41,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 71,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 201,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,157,000 after purchasing an additional 30,313 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.80.

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $84.51 on Thursday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $86.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.47. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.5771 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

