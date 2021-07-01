Northern Trust Corp Sells 11,509 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,509 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $42,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KWR. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $329,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Shares of KWR opened at $237.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $170.31 and a 12-month high of $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.35.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.67 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $65,528.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,666.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total transaction of $3,546,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,219 shares in the company, valued at $24,166,615.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.