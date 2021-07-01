Northern Trust Corp Sells 45,923 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,923 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $43,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,608,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Proto Labs by 24.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,976,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,640,000 after acquiring an additional 385,843 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Proto Labs by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,957,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,376,000 after acquiring an additional 367,009 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the first quarter valued at about $15,080,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Proto Labs by 80.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 238,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,989,000 after acquiring an additional 106,100 shares during the period.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $91.80 on Thursday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.60 and a 1 year high of $286.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 1.66.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Recommended Story: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.