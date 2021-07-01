Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Searle & CO. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 6,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $363.43 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $379.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $366.25. The company has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.00.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

