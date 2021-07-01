Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $38,090.25. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,835 shares of company stock worth $54,334. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 3,239.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $13.64 on Thursday. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.17 million. On average, analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. This is a positive change from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.39%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

