Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Sets New 52-Week High at $104.08

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $104.08 and last traded at $104.08, with a volume of 417 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.27.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVMI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nova Measuring Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.71.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 7.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.09 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

About Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.