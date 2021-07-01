Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Novartis by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $91.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $208.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

