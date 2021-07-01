Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 89.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,390 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 42.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 156,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 46,920 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 36,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $83.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.53. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $63.22 and a 52-week high of $84.94. The company has a market capitalization of $197.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.