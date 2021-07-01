Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.42.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other Nucor news, CFO James D. Frias sold 34,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $2,812,508.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 357,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,320,590.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $6,777,582.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,367,363.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,897 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,110 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Nucor by 2,452.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $35,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NUE traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $95.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,964,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,151. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nucor has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $110.96.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

