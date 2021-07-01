NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $388.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will post sales of $388.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $397.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $379.27 million. NuStar Energy posted sales of $339.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.23). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NS stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $18.05. 397,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,568. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.88 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.70%.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

