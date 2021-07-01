Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Short Interest Up 91.7% in June

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 91.7% from the May 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000.

Get Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE NRK opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $14.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.