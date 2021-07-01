Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Trading Up 0%

Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) shares were up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.92 and last traded at $80.92. Approximately 4,424 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 3,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.90.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NUVCF shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Get Nuvei alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.73.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.