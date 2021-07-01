NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Short Interest Update

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,400 shares, a drop of 61.7% from the May 31st total of 504,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Shares of NUVSF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 8,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,569. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of NuVista Energy in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial downgraded NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from $2.20 to $2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.19.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

