NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial cut NuVista Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NuVista Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.97.

NUVSF opened at $3.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.36. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $3.33.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

